FM Zarif, IAEA chief meet in Tehran

Tehran, Aug 25, IRNA - Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met in the capital city of Tehran on Tuesday.

Grossi, heading a delegation, arrived in Tehran on Monday night.

Earlier today, the IAEA chief in a message referred to his Tuesday meeting with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, saying both sides are working to reach agreement on safeguards verification activities.

Meanwhile, Grossi has tweeted that “I will travel to Tehran on Monday for meetings with Iranian authorities to address outstanding questions related to safeguards in Iran. I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue. It is necessary".

