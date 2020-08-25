Iran seeks normal ties with IAEA: Zarif

“Iran has been fully transparent: over 92 percent of IAEA total comparable global inspections were carried out in Iran,” wrote Zarif.

He added, “Some are intent to torpedo transparency thru pressure to ­reopen closed matters.”

“We want normal relations w/IAEA.”

He wrote in a separate tweet that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s “lawless bullying leaves US isolated again.”

“While US prevented a Sec. Council debate about its unlawful notification on Friday, members in today's meeting on ME refuted U.S.’ attempt as null and void.”

He also advised US President Donald Trump “to stop listening to novice bullies.”

Grossi, heading a delegation, arrived in Tehran on Monday night.

Earlier today, the IAEA chief in a message referred to his Tuesday meeting with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, saying both sides are working to reach agreement on safeguards verification activities.

