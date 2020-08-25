Grossi lauds Iran's willingness to cooperate with IAEA

"Had a meeting with @IRIMFA_EN’s @JZarif to continue discussions being held in Tehran. Grateful for his willingness to further work cooperatively with the @IAEAorg," Grossi wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Earlier in a separate message, he said: "This morning I met with #Iran's Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Dr. Salehi."

"We are working on reaching an agreement on @IAEAorg's safeguards verification activities in Iran," he added.

Meanwhile, Zarif said that Iran is cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the context of the International law, noting the the IAEA must act in a professional and unbiased way.

Zarif expressed the hope that the cooperation would continue based on good intention, safeguard rules, and through resolving differences relying on mutual trust.

