Amirtooman Timcheh; Tourist attraction in Bijar, Kordestan province

Timcheh is a roofed hall in Iranian bazaars comprised of a couple of shops dedicated to the sale of a particular set of items. Amirtooman Timcheh is one of the monuments of the Safavid era and has been restored and restored and repaired in Qajar dynasty. this monument is located on the west side of the traditional and historical bazaar of Bijar city in Kordestan province. Bijar is a county in Kordestan Province in Iran. August 17, 2020. IRNA/ Mosleh Pirkhazranian.

