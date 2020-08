Asef Vaziri mansion is one of the attractive and historical monuments in Sanandaj which is also called the Kurdish House. It is one of the oldest Houses of Sanandaj dates back to the Safavid era. The mansion was registered in the list of National Heritage Site, and it has been managed by Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Organization since 1997. August 15, 2020. IRNA/Seyed Mosleh Pirkhezranian

