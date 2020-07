The photo album depicts the Khosro Abad mansion in Sanandaj. It is a memorial of the reputed Amanullah Khan. Its construction is related to the beginning of the Qajar era and it was a seat of government. Khosro Abad mansion was ordered to build by Amanullah Khan Ardalan in 1808. It is a historical site in Sanandaj for visitors. Kordestan Province. July 19, 2020. IRNA/ Seyed Mosleh Pirkhezranian

