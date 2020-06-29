Dar ul-Ihsan Mosque; Tourist attraction in western Iran

Dar ul-Ihsan Mosque or Jameh Mosque of Sananda dates back to the Qajar dynasty. Dar ul-Ihsan Mosque is one of the most valuable mosques in Kordestan province - western Iran- in terms of architecture and decorations. The beautiful inscriptions of the mosque on marble and the carvings of flowers and plants in their margins are among the unique carvings of this historical monument. Sanandaj, Kordestan Province. June 29, 2020. IRNA/ Mosleh Pirkhezranian.
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Sardasht Dam; Beautiful tourist resort on northwestern Iran
Sardasht Dam, constructed on Little Zab River began taking in water in June 2017. The dam,…
-
Pres. Rouhani calls for expanding all-out coop, ties with Bulgaria
Tehran, June 24, IRNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran’s will…
-
Achaemenid clay tablets to be showcased in Iranian museum
Qazvin, June 21, IRNA - Some parts of Achaemenid-era clay tablets which have been repatriated…
-
Adventure and Nature Tourism in Southwestern Iran
Adventure travel is a type of niche tourism, involving exploration or travel with a certain…
-
Kasma Bath: ّFirst historical bath in Gilan province
Kasma Bath is one of the historical monuments of Someh Sara, which belongs to the Qajar Dynasty…
-
700-year old perfume bottle unearthed in northern Iran
Deputy Head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Office of Gilan Province, northern…
-
Iran unveils capsule hotel
Tehran, June 13, IRNA – The pilot model of capsule hotels was unveiled in the presence of Iranian…
-
Iranian ambassador warns religious tourists about travelling to Iraq
Baghdad, June 12, IRNA – Iranian ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi has said that considering…
-
Colorful Saturday market buildings in Anzali
The photo album depicts new tourist attraction by the painting of Saturday market buildings…
Your Comment