Dar ul-Ihsan Mosque; Tourist attraction in western Iran

Dar ul-Ihsan Mosque or Jameh Mosque of Sananda dates back to the Qajar dynasty. Dar ul-Ihsan Mosque is one of the most valuable mosques in Kordestan province - western Iran- in terms of architecture and decorations. The beautiful inscriptions of the mosque on marble and the carvings of flowers and plants in their margins are among the unique carvings of this historical monument. Sanandaj, Kordestan Province. June 29, 2020. IRNA/ Mosleh Pirkhezranian.

