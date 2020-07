In the southwest of the Asef Vaziri mansion complex, there is a small bathroom, which is one of the most beautiful baths in the west of Iran. This ancient building is in the style of Isfahani architecture and like other baths in Kordestan province, but it is built on a smaller scale and has six stone columns with rope decorations.Sanandaj, Iran. July 11, 2020. IRNA/Mosleh Pirkhezranian.

