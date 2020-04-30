Reopening of parks and recreational places in Isfahan

Parks, gardens and historic bridges around Zayandeh Rud River were closed in April due to coronavirus outbreak. With the application of social distancing and the reopening of these places, Isfahan city has taken a different face nowadays.Isfahan, Iran, April 31, 2020. IRNA/Zahra Baghban.
