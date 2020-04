Home bakery goes in parallel with Home Quarantine in Iran just like the entire world community. From the outset of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in December 2019, people try to stay at home more to protect themselves from the virus, so they bake bread at home when the bakeries are shut down, Semirom, Isfahan Province, central Iran, April 27, 2020. IRNA/Zahra Baghban

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish