Tehran in time of Coronavirus

Because of Coronavirus Outbreak, most of those living in Tehran stayed home and did not travel. Photos show the light traffic of the people of Tehran in these days, while Ministry of Health officials strongly recommend that people stay at home.Tehran, Iran, April 1, 2020. IRNA/Ahmad Moeini Jam.
6125**2050
