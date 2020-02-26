Feb 26, 2020, 12:48 PM
Disinfecting public transportation system in Tehran to fight Coronavirus outbreak

Public places and the public transportation network are being disinfected everyday to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Tehran, Iran Feb 26, 2020. IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.

