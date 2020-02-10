Zafar Satellite launching operation

Zafar Satellite failed to get into orbit and landed in the Indian ocean on Sunday. Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said late on Sunday that another version of Zafar Satellite will be put into orbit in June. Semnan, Iran, February 9, 2020. IRNA/Ministry of Defense and Logistics of Armed Forces.

