Feb 10, 2020, 9:47 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83668552
0 Persons

Tags

Zafar Satellite launching operation

Zafar Satellite failed to get into orbit and landed in the Indian ocean on Sunday. Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said late on Sunday that another version of Zafar Satellite will be put into orbit in June. Semnan, Iran, February 9, 2020. IRNA/Ministry of Defense and Logistics of Armed Forces.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 1 =