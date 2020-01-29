Minister: Simorgh launcher installed to launch Zafar satellite

In his Twitter message, Jahromi appreciated the efforts made by Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier Amir Hatami, saying Iranian Simorgh weighs over 80 tons and will take Zafar satellite to 530 km up.

Meanwhile, in response to users’ question with regard to cost of the project, Jahromi said that less than two million euro has been spent for making the satellite, adding that it would cost five times more if we wanted to buy it.

Earlier, spokesman for Ministry of Defense Aerospace Organization Ahmad Hosseini said Iran broke the monopoly of nine states over know-how to launch satellites.

Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Technology said on January 22 that Zafar Research Satellite has been developed by specialists and elites of the University of Science and Technology and has been delivered to the Space Organization for putting into orbit.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 9th National Exhibition of Smart City in Mashad on Tuesday night, Sattar Hashemi told reporters that the time for launching the research satellite will be announced later.

Azari-Jahromi said in a message on Sunday that Zafar 1 and 2 Satellites have successfully been tested and will be put into the orbit soon.

In his Twitter message, Azari-Jahromi described the satellite and its launcher as important research steps.

The ceremony for delivery of Zafar satellite was held at Iran University of Science and Technology on Sunday.

The satellite has been designed for imaging, sending and saving messages and creating a link between the two users.

Preparing map of lands, basic map, civil development map, agricultural fields map, map on changes in lands natural environment and jungles, monitoring developments in seasonal and perpetual lakes, identifying damaged areas after the crisis and upgrading structural maps are among missions of the satellite.

Zafar also carries S&F consignment which provides features such as broadcasting a single message to all users, one-way voice communication between two users, sending a message to 256 direct users.

