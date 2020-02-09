Iran ready to launch next satellite

He made the remarks after Zafar Satellite failed to get into orbit and landed in the Indian ocean on Sunday.

He further noted that Zafar needed a speed of 7400 to reach the orbit 530 kilometers above the Earth.

According to officials, Zafar Research Satellite has been developed by specialists and elites of the University of Science and Technology and has been delivered to the Space Organization for putting it into orbit.

The satellite has been designed for imaging, sending and saving messages and creating a link between the two users.

Preparing map of lands, basic map, civil development map, agricultural fields map, map on changes in lands natural environment and jungles, monitoring developments in seasonal and perpetual lakes, identifying damaged areas after the crisis and upgrading structural maps are among missions of the satellite.

