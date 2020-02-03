ICT Minister: Zafar Satellite to be launched within 4 days

In his message, Jahromi said we are not afraid of failure and will not become disappointed, adding that Zafar Satellite will be launched up to 530km in the space.

The satellite has been designed for imaging, sending and saving messages and creating link between two users.

Preparing map of lands, basic map, civil development map, agricultural fields map, map on changes in lands natural environment and jungles, monitoring developments in seasonal and perpetual lakes, identifying damaged areas after crisis and upgrading structural maps are among mission of the satellite.

Zafar also carries S&F consignment which provides features such as broadcasting a single message to all users, one-way voice communication between two users, sending a message to 256 direct users.

