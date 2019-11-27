Nov 27, 2019, 1:49 PM
Inauguration ceremony of Mianeh-Bostanabad railroad

Mianeh-Tabriz railway, at the distance between Mianeh-Bostanabad Rd. on Wednesday (today) inaugurated by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and made his first trip to Mashhad. Tabriz, Iran, November 27, 2019.IRNA/Maryam Yousefi.

