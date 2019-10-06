"Narin Castle" in Meybod, Yazd province

In the center of Meybod city, crumbling Narin castle rises imposingly above the town that has grown up around it. Revealing three layers of construction, the oldest foundations suggest some kind of settlement was built as early as 4000 BC. Legend has it that the castle belonged to King Solomon and was built by jinns (spirits), but whatever the original provenance of the castle's foundations, most of what can be seen today dates from the Sassanid era. Yazd Province, Oct 6, 2019. IRNA/ Amin Rahmani.