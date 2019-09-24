Armenian Envoy: Yazdis known as peaceful coexistence

Artashes Tumanyan On Tuesday, at a meeting with the governor of Yazd, said that he was very happy to have the opportunity to visit Yazd province, adding that past economic and trade relations between Yazd and Armenia, as well as mutual investments to develop and improve bilateral relations, will be among the issues discussed with the Yazd governor.

Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan added that Armenia and Iran are two neighboring countries that have a land border, Armenia is one of the Eurasian countries and neighboring Iran, and through the land border between the two countries, we can enter the Eurasian countries, which make up the population of 5 million and Armenia. The title is a window into Iran's entry into the Eurasian market.

The Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Eurasia have ratified the cooperation agreement between Iran and Eurasia, which can be the basis for the expansion of trade and economic relations between Iran and these countries, added Armenian ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan.

The governor of Yazd also said at this meeting: "The people of Yazd have always been and are committed to friendship, kindness and peaceful coexistence with other religions.

"There are great potentials in Yazd province and with mutual cooperation, it is possible to use these capabilities and mutual cooperation and we are ready for any cooperation in this field, said Mohammad Ali Talebi.

