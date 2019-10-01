Oct 1, 2019, 4:09 PM
Isfahan Governor meets Italian Ambassador

Isfahan Governor Abbas Rezaie met with Italian Ambassador to Iran "Giuseppe Perrone" on Tuesday, Isfahan, October 1, IRNA /Zahra Baghban.

