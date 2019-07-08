Italy's embassy announces readiness to cooperate with Iranian businessmen

The Iran-Italy Joint Chambers of Commerce Assembly was held in Tehran at the presence of Iran's Head of Chamber of Commerce and new Italian ambassador to Tehran. During the meeting, while reviewing the available ways to strengthen the economic relations between the two countries, especially in the particular circumstances of Iran, the election of the members of the Executive Board for the next three years was also held.

Gholam Hossein Shafei, chairman of the Private Sector Parliament, assessed the relationship between Iran and Italy both politically and economically at a good level, and ensured that the extensive economic relations between the two countries would strengthen political relations.

He emphasized looking at the statistics and data, “Last year, we saw the sending of highest number of delegations and admissions between the two countries. On the other hand, these moves have been done at a high level, indicating a special relationship between Iran and Italy.”

The head of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce emphasized the efforts of governments to confront constraints and pressures from sanctions, and went on to say, “In this situation, we expect the government and the Italian Embassy in Tehran to take more steps to improve the relations and cooperation between Iran and Italy and fix the available problems.”

Giuseppe Perrone, a new Italian ambassador to Tehran, pointing out that he has just started his mission as an ambassador to Iran, said, "Given the level and type of relations that exist between Iranian and Italian economic activists, it seems that the grounds for cooperation is very wide. In fact, the activities of the joint Chamber of Iran and Italy show that there is a high interest in cooperation between the two countries, and according to the statistics, Italy is one of the main trading partners of Iran.

He went on to say, "Given the pressure from the sanctions imposed on both Iranian partners and businessmen, it should be noted that we are in a special situation. Under such circumstances, there are overlapping responsibilities for governments and even the private sector. So, along with my other colleagues at the embassy, ​​I attended this meeting to get close to the people who work with the Italian market.”

