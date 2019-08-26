Colored Houses in Qazvin city

Colorful houses in Navab Street in Qazvin, About 3,200 square meters of walls in Qazvin's Navab street have been painted on the occasion of Qazvin cultural week. Aug 26, 2019. /Qazvin, IRNA/ Asghar Khamseh
