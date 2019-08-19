Iranian National Soup Festival in Zanjan city

14th Iranian national soup (Aash) festival is being held in Gavzanang Zanjan Tourism Complex, Aug 19, Zanjan, IRNA/Reza Valaei.

Aash sometimes transliterated as ash, or āsh, is a thick soup/stew, which is usually served hot and is an essential part of Iranian cuisine. It is also found in Afghan, Azerbaijani, Caucasian, and Turkish cuisine. The spelling of the name of this dish varies in English and can include āsh, aush, ashe, ashe, āshe or aash. Aush means in thick soup in the Persian language.

Aash is typically made with a variety of ingredients but may include; flat wheat noodles, turmeric, vegetables (broccoli, carrots, onion, celery, spinach, garlic, jalapeño), legumes (chickpeas, kidney beans), herbs (dill, mint, coriander, minced cilantro), yogurt and ground lamb, beef or chicken