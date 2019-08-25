Tang Abi ; The Jewel of Iran's southern waterfalls

The Tang Abi tourism destination at the end of "Tangeh Kord" in Baghmalek City, with many waterfalls, is a tourist attraction in Khuzestan province and southern Zagros mountains. Aug 25, 2019. IRNA/ Behrang Zangeneh.
