25 August 2019 - 15:56

Tang Abi ; The Jewel of Iran's southern waterfalls

The Tang Abi tourism destination at the end of "Tangeh Kord" in Baghmalek City, with many waterfalls, is a tourist attraction in Khuzestan province and southern Zagros mountains. Aug 25, 2019. IRNA/ Behrang Zangeneh.

