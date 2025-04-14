Exclusive | Next round of Iran-U.S. talks will be held in Muscat, Oman

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says the next round of negotiations between Iran and the United States will be held in Muscat, Oman.

In response to a query by IRNA late on Monday, Baqaei said that following consultations, it had been decided to hold the next round of the talks in the Omani capital on April 19.

Envoys from Iran and the United States held a brief round of preliminary indirect negotiations in Muscat on April 12. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi shuffled between the Iranian and American delegations to relay messages. Both sides later described the talks as constructive, and agreed to continue next week.

Conflicting reports had emerged about the venue for the next round of the talks. An Iranian lawmaker earlier quoted Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi as saying in a briefing to the Parliament that the next round of the negotiations would be held in Europe. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Takht-e-Ravanchi had told the lawmakers that Oman would nevertheless continue to mediate the talks.

Later, a Reuters report said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had said Rome would host the second round of the negotiations between Iran and the United States. The news organization said Italy’s ANSA news agency had first reported Tajani’s remark.

