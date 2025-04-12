Iran and the U.S. hold negotiations in Muscat

Tehran, IRNA – Iran and the United States have held negotiations in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The talks, the first in years, were held indirectly through Omani intermediaries.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on X on Saturday that the Iranian and U.S. negotiators had been stationed in separate rooms and exchanged messages via Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, arrived in Muscat earlier in the day.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was the top U.S. negotiator.

Upon arrival in Muscat, Araqchi met with Al Busaidi and conveyed Iran’s stance to the Omani intermediary, who later in the day met with Witkoff.

Iran said it was giving diplomacy a “genuine chance” if the American side demonstrated resolve and goodwill.

Iran viewed the preliminary talks in Oman as an opportunity to ascertain whether the United States is serious about diplomacy.

