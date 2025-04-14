Pakistan’s ambassador: Terrorists are common enemies of Tehran and Islamabad

Islamabad, IRNA — Pakistan’s Ambassador in Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, says that terrorists pose a threat to both Iran and Pakistan.

In a statement on Sunday, Mudassir Tipu said that eight Pakistani nationals lost their lives in a violent and heinous attack on Saturday, when unidentified gunmen targeted a workshop in a village in Sistan-and-Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran.

Pakistani officials are in contact with their Iranian counterparts to make sure of a prompt investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice, he said.

The ambassador said that Tehran has assured its full cooperation in investigating the incident.

Mudassir Tipu said that terrorism and its perpetrators are mutual threats to both sides.

Meanwhile, Islamabad expressed hope for Tehran’s full cooperation in examining the dimensions of the terrorist act.

A statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, while condemning the brutal and cowardly killing of Pakistani citizens, expressed hope for comprehensive cooperation from the Iranian side in investigating the case and ensuring the timely repatriation of the victims’ bodies.

In reaction to the terror act, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the attack, adding that Iran was ready to enhance cooperation and coordination with neighboring countries in combating terrorism.

