Iran condemns terrorist attack that killed eight Pakistani nationals

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned a terrorist attack in southeastern Iran that claimed the lives of eight Pakistani nationals.

Speaking on Sunday, Baqaei described the attack as a criminal act that violates all Islamic principles as well as legal and humanitarian norms.

He said Iran’s security and judicial authorities would spare no effort in identifying and bringing the perpetrators and instigators of this crime to justice.

The attack happened on Saturday when unidentified gunmen targeted a workshop in a village in Sistan-and-Baluchestan province, killing eight Pakistani nationals.

Reaffirming Iran’s stance against all forms of terrorism, Baqaei said that Iran was ready to enhance cooperation and coordination with neighboring countries in combating terrorism.

The office of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson said earlier that Islamabad had contacted Iranian officials and is awaiting further details regarding the attack, according to IRNA’s correspondent in Islamabad.

