IRGC dismantles Israeli-US linked networks in northern Iran

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) intelligence forces have successfully dismantled networks linked to the U.S. and the Israeli regime, and other hostile nations in Mazandaran province, northern Iran.

Brigadier General Siavash Moslemi, the IRGC commander of Mazandaran Province, stated on Wednesday that intelligence services from the US, Israel, and other inimical countries have been actively attempting to infiltrate Iran under the guise of foreign nationals and travelers.

