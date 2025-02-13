Israel responsible for killing most journalists in 2024: U.S.-based NGO

Tehran, IRNA – The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says a record number of media workers were killed around the world last year, and that Israel was responsible for around 70% of the deaths.

At least 124 journalists lost their lives in 18 countries in 2024, the CPJ said on Wednesday.

It termed 2024 as the deadliest year for reporters since the committee started recording figures more than three decades ago.

The U.S.-based group said the Israeli military killed 85 journalists during the war on the Gaza Strip alone.

It accused Israel of attempting to stifle investigations of incidents, shift the blame onto journalists, and ignore its duty to hold people to account for the killings.

The previous highest record belonged to 2007, when 113 journalists lost their lives, according to the committee.

Earlier, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate denounced Israel’s targeting of journalists as an intentional effort to conceal the truth and obscure crimes against the Palestinians.

7129**4482