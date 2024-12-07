Dec 7, 2024, 3:16 PM
Iran not after building nuclear weapon: US intelligence community

Tehran, IRNA - Iran isn’t looking for building nuclear weapons, the Wall Street Journal reported citing the US intelligence community.

The DNI’s last report in July warned that Iran was undertaking research activities that "left Tehran better prepared to launch a nuclear-weapons program".

In the new report, the DNI said that since Israel and Iran first exchanged direct military attacks in April, there had been a public debate in Iran about the deterrent value of nuclear weapons.

Such a debate reflects “both the erosion of a decades-old taboo of such discussions in public and a perception that Iran needs to rectify a strategic imbalance with its adversaries", the report said. 

This debate risks emboldening "nuclear weapons advocates" within Iran’s decision-making apparatus and shifting the thinking of current and future Iranian elites about the utility of nuclear weapons, the DNI said.

