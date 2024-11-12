‘Flow of oil from Azerbaijan to Israel via Türkiye must stop’

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Nur al-Din Shirin said all Islamic nations have a responsibility to take action against the Israeli regime amid its genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“The shipment of oil must be stopped as soon as possible. It may be said that international commitments and contracts prevent the cessation of oil shipments, but this is not an acceptable excuse,” he said.

“In a situation where unprecedented genocide is occurring in history, no Islamic country can overlook such actions,” he added.

Shirin pointed out that the war on Gaza, as acknowledged by Israeli officials, is an existential conflict for survival of the occupying regime.

Since its illegal inception, the Israeli regime has not faced a blow as severe as the one dealt to it by Palestinian resistance during Operation al-Aqsa Storm last October, the senior journalist said.

Pointing to Iran’s retaliatory operation against Israel, Shirin said Operation True Promise II exposed the vulnerabilities of the regime’s anti-missile defense systems.

“In this operation by Iran, not only did the defense systems of the Israeli regime fail, but the defense systems of its allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and many others, also had no success in intercepting the missiles launched by Iran,” he said.

