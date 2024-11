According to Al-Mayadeen network, the Ministry of Health of Lebanon announced that 16 people were martyred and 90 people were injured in the attacks of the Zionist regime on Lebanon yesterday.

The Ministry of Health of Lebanon also announced that by counting these statistics from the beginning of the aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon on October 8, 2023 till now number of martyrs has reached 3,002 and the number of wounded has reached 13,492.

