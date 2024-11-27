Preparation for funerals of martyrs Nasrallah, Safieddine is underway: Hezbollah

Qamati emphasized that Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement has successfully thwarted the aggression of the Zionist regime not only in Lebanon but throughout West Asia, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported on Wednesday.

He stated, “We have been defending Lebanon, Palestine, and the entire Middle East in this battle, and today, after two months of continuous jihad, perseverance, and determination, we have won."

While appreciating the steadfastness, tolerance, and loyalty of the Resistance in their confrontation with the enemy, Qamati affirmed, "We will remain loyal to this cause."

The deputy head of Hezbollah’s political council underscored that the resistance in southern Lebanon has defeated the enemy and its aggression against the Middle East, adding that today's victory belongs to the national security of Arab countries.

He also highlighted that Hezbollah is preparing for the funerals of martyrs Nasrallah and Safieddine, stating that these funerals will serve as both a popular and political referendum on the support for the resistance.

In addition to the reconstruction of southern Lebanon, he mentioned that they will also pursue the issue of prisoner releases.

Pointing out that the Palestinian issue is the issue of all Arabs and Muslims, he highlighted that Hezbollah is part of this Ummah, noting that they will never stop supporting Palestine, but they will determine the best way to continue their support for the Palestinian cause.

