Senior Hamas official terms US ceasefire proposal “deceptive”

Izzat al-Risheq says the proposal does not include provisions to fully halt Zionist attacks, withdraw occupying forces from Gaza, or facilitate the return of displaced Palestinians, which are essential conditions for Hamas.

The official also accused Israel and the United States of employing what he described as a "role-switching" strategy in Lebanon, similar to tactics used in Gaza, to maintain pressure on the Palestinian resistance.

This approach, he said, reflects a broader effort to delay negotiations and use the ceasefire as a cover to continue military operations.

Sami Abu Zuhri, another Hamas leader, stated that the proposal, which offers only a temporary truce, fails to meet the movement’s core demand to end the ongoing violence against Palestinians.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, he insisted that only a complete cessation of attacks and tangible steps towards their demands will be considered acceptable.

