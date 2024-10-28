What’s going on in Gaza is ‘pure revenge’, two Israeli soldiers confess

The confessions were published by Arabic newspaper Rai al-Youm in its Sunday edition.

The soldiers, named Max Frisch and Michael Ofer Ziv, joined the Israeli army after the Gaza war broke out on October 7, 2023, but decided to leave months later over what they described as “pure revenge” in Gaza, not an “existential war” as portrayed by Israeli officials, according to the London-based newspaper.

“I was told that killing children is a religious duty because when they grow up, they will become terrorists”, Frisch said, adding that he always tried to serve Israel, but decided to abandon serving the military after finding that the incumbent cabinet does not fulfill its duties.

Another soldier Michael speaks about a racist and discriminatory approach toward Palestinians.

After October 7, many Israelis think Palestinians are no longer human beings, he said, adding that such a mindset discourages officers from punishing their soldiers, especially when they loot or vandalize Palestinian property.

Citing Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Rai al-Youm mentioned in its report the case of an Israeli pilot who committed suicide due to psychological shocks caused by the Gaza war.

The pilot, named Asaf Dagan, killed himself after 20 years of serving in the Israeli army, according to his mother.

Rai al-Youm said in its report that many Israeli soldiers have resorted to media outlets outside the occupied territories to reveal the truth amid censorship by the regime’s military that tries to justify the killing of civilians in Gaza.

