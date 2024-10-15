FM: Iran is against intervention of foreign countries in Caucasus

Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday.

In this meeting, Araghchi positively evaluated the determination of the countries of the region to resolve issues through negotiation and reach a peace agreement and announced his readiness to help in this regard.

Referring to the crimes of the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of Palestine and Lebanon, which are carried out with the support of some Western countries, he emphasized the need for global action to stop such crimes.

Referring to the importance of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Araghchi expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will expand further.

He also mentioned the role of the joint economic commission of the two countries as important in this regard.

In this meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan while referring to the useful and constructive meetings and negotiations with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said that his trip to Tehran and the accompanying delegation showed his country's efforts to develop relations with Iran.

Mustafayev described the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, investment, transit, electricity, water and oil as useful and productive, and expressed hope that due to the great capacities of the two countries, the process of bilateral cooperation in the new government of Iran will expand more than before.

