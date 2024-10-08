President Pezeshkian slams US, Europe for supporting 'savage' Israel

Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday in Tehran to unveil Achaemenid tablets that had been kept in the United States for decades, President Pezeshkian criticized the Western nations for their actions of supporting the Zionist regime.

They bombard women, children, the youth, and the elderly; then they claim that they are advocates of human rights, President Pezeshkian stated.

During his remarks, the president emphasized the importance of unity to prevent enemies from creating problems in the region.

Elsewhere, he stressed the need to educate the students about the cultural roots in Iran.

The ceremony marked the return of approximately 1,100 historical Iranian tablets, which had been kept in the US for decades. These tablets were brought back by President Pezeshkian following his visit to the annual UN General Assembly in New York City in September.

The sixth shipment of Achaemenid tablets, mostly written in cuneiform and in Elamite or Aramaic languages, was unveiled today. Varying in shapes and sizes, these tablets cover topics such as resource management, roads, social relations, basic necessities of life, wages, and the economy of the Achaemenid society during the reign of Darius I. Cuneiform is an ancient writing system used to write several languages of ancient Western Asia.

