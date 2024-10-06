Safe route needed to help Lebanese victims, says IRCS chief

Kolivand issued the call in a meeting with Faisal Mahboob, the head of the representative offices of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Vincent Cassard, the representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Iran on Sunday.

Referring to his meetings with the officials of the Lebanese Red Cross and the Syrian Red Crescent, Kolivand said the efforts of aid groups is to help the oppressed and war-torn people of Gaza and Lebanon.

It is clear that residential areas in Lebanon are targeted by the Zionist regime and aid is not allowed, he underlined, saying the occupying regime has targeted 11 aid workers in the last 72 hours apart from ambulances and rescue teams of the Lebanese Red Cross, which he said, has created chaotic situation there.

The IRCS chief pointed that many injured civilians remain trapped inside the bombed-out buildings as the Zionist regime does not allow removing the debris or pulling out the victims from the rubble.

He also mentioned about the inability of medical centers to operate properly amid the continuous Israeli bombardment targeting the vicinity of hospitals in Lebanon.

Kolivand urged ICRC and IFRC to condemn these attacks and take practical measures in this regard, saying that genocide, siege and prevention of relief in Lebanon are on the agenda of the Zionist regime.

