Iran takes necessary steps to support Iranian nationals expelled from US 

The flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Iran’s Interest Section in Washington says the U.S. government carried out the deportations without prior notification to Iran and without providing consular arrangements for the deportees.

New York, IRNA - Iran’s Interest Section in Washington, D.C. says the Islamic Republic has implemented necessary measures to support Iranian expatriates who were recently expelled from the United States and transferred to Panama.

The announcement follows the transportation of 119 immigrants from various Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Pakistan, and China, who were flown to Panama on a military aircraft on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Thursday, Iran’s Interest Section expressed its commitment to assist these nationals in collaboration with the Iranian embassy in Colombia, which is also accredited in Panama.

The Interest Section criticized the U.S. government over these deportations without prior notification to Iran and without providing consular arrangements for the deportees.

The U.S. has intensified its deportation campaign as part of the stringent immigration policy of President Donald Trump, who began his second term on January 20.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was dedicated to safeguarding the rights of Iranian nationals abroad, saying that the government would spare no effort in this regard.

