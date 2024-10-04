Supreme Leader: We are neither procrastinating nor hasting in fulfilling our duty

In his Friday Prayer sermons, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the importance of Muslim unity, stating that if Muslims come together, they can overcome their enemies.

He stressed that the enemy of the Iranian nation is also the enemy of the Iraqi, Lebanese, and Egyptian nations, emphasizing that their enemy is the same.

Referring to the Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Ayatollah Khamenei called it a legal and international move and affirming the Palestinians' rightness in their actions.

He condemned the crimes committed by the Israeli regime and asserted that every nation has the right to defend its country and territory against aggressors.

Furthermore, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the recent anti-Israeli operation by the country’s armed forces, describing it as a legal and legitimate move. He emphasized that they neither delay nor rush in fulfilling their duty.

Martyr Nasrallah urges Lebanon to stand united against enemies

The most important message of Martyr Nasrallah to the loyal people of Lebanon in his life was, "Do not be disappointed and dismayed by the loss of prominent figures such as Imam Musa al-Sadr, Seyed Abbas Mousavi, and others. Do not hesitate in the path of the fight. Increase your efforts and strength. Redouble your solidarity, resist the aggressor enemy by strengthening faith and trust, and thwart them," Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized.

The Supreme Leader highlighted that the enemy's actions, such as assassination and killing of civilians, are signs of its weakness rather than victory, underling that such finally would lead this “vampire wolf” to elimination.

He emphasized that any blows to the Zionist regime benefit humanity as a whole.

Additionally, he described Hezbollah's defense of Gaza as a vital service to the Islamic world and called on all Muslims to support Lebanon.

US eyes on dominating region's resources via Zionist regime

The reliance of the United States and its accomplices on maintaining the security of the usurping regime is a cover for the deadly policy of turning the Israeli regime into a tool for controlling all the resources of this region and using it in major global conflicts, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The aim is to make the Israeli regime a key player in exporting energy from the region to the Western world, while also importing goods and technology from the West to the region, he said, adding that this would ensure the survival of the usurping regime and make the entire region dependent on it.

The Supreme Leader underscored, “Any blow to the Israeli regime by anyone and any group would benefit the entire region and humanity as a whole. Certainly, this Zionist and American dream is a false and unrealistic fantasy.”

Resistance will be victorious finally

Referring to the inauthentic and unstable nature of the Zionist regime, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that this regime will never prevail over Hamas and Hezbollah.

He emphasized that the evil and fake Zionist regime has only managed to survive with the support of the United States, and this will not continue for long, God willing.

Today, the criminal Zionist gang itself has gradually concluded that it will never win over Hamas and Hezbollah, he added.

Zionist regime is main cause of region's backwardness

The main cause of war, insecurity, and backwardness in this region is the existence of the Zionist regime and the presence of governments that claim to seek peace and tranquility, Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated.

The Supreme Leader considered foreign interference as the main problem in the region.

He stated that the governments of the region have the ability to establish peace and security, and achieving such goals requires the efforts and cooperation of all nations and countries.

The commemoration ceremony of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and his companions, including Iranian General Abbas Nilforushan, who were martyred in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last week was started at 10:30 Tehran time at Tehran's Grand Mosalla Mosque.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Iran’s Judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei attended the commemoration ceremony of Martyr Nasrallah.

