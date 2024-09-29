Iran urges swift action by Islamic countries to support Lebanon

Aref made the comment as he spoke with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Sunday, expressing condolences to him over the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who lost his life in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut two days earlier.

The massive attack on residential areas in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut and the martyrdom of Nasrallah shows the peak of brutality of the Israeli regime, which was conducted under US support, the Iranian VP said, adding that Israel is responsible for this crime.

He criticized lack of determination by the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to deal with the crises in Lebanon and Gaza in an effective and immediate way, stressing that it is high time that all countries, which are committed to upholding law, security and peace, courageously stand up against this illegal behavior.

All political and diplomatic capacities should be used to increase pressure on Israel to stop its brutal attacks against civilians and civilian areas, Aref said, adding that all Islamic countries should take swift, practical, and decisive measures to support Lebanon and Palestine.

The Iranian official also reaffirmed his country’s political and economic support for Lebanon.

On his part, the Lebanese PM said that Nasrallah’s death is a great loss for Lebanon, and called on all countries to support the country.

