Lebanon's Hezbollah continues attacks on Israeli positions

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Sunday that its fighters targeted the gathering of the Israeli soldiers in the Al-Manara settlement in Upper Galilee, adding that the strike was in response to the Israeli aggression on the Lebanese territory and was in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Additionally, Hezbollah stated that its combatants also bombarded the Sa’ar settlement in Western Galilee, in the northern occupied territories, with a salvo of rockets.

Earlier today, Hezbollah said in a statement that its combatants targeted the Ofek military base with Fadi-1 missiles in northern occupied territories.

News reports added that Hezbollah had fired five rockets towards the Tiberias area in northern occupied Palestine.

Israel’s military launched extensive strikes on Lebanon starting last Monday.

Since then, Hezbollah has responded with a series of missile and drone operations targeting Israeli military positions and settlements in northern occupied territories and the occupied Golan Heights.

