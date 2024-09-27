Araghchi criticizes US policies impeding UNSC resolution on situation in Lebanon

This year’s UN General Assembly has been greatly affected by the situation in Lebanon and the Zionist strikes against the country, Araghchi told reporters in New York on Friday.

Referring to a UNSC emergency meeting on the situation in Lebanon, he said that Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati was among those addressing the meeting.

Araghchi also said that “I made a speech in the meeting on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

The meeting failed to make a mere condemnation of the Zionist attacks, he said, blaming the US policies which he believed prevents any such meeting from yielding fruit.

