Fresh explosions reported in Lebanon

According to some sources, the recent explosions in Beirut were caused by blasts in pager messaging devices, similar to those that occurred on Tuesday. There were also reports of explosions in wireless devices, as reported by the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network on Wednesday.

Photos have been published showing fires in houses and cars in various parts of the country.

Lebanese health and relief agencies are on high alert and are transporting the wounded to hospitals.

Local sources have reported injuries in Beirut, Baalbek, and other Lebanese cities due to the explosion of pagers.

Additionally, there are reports of explosions on computers and other wireless communication devices.

Reuters news agency quoted sources saying that the explosions involved mobile phones and were different from the previous day's incidents.

Some sources also mentioned that mobile phones, including several iPhones, exploded inside a shop in the city of Sidon.

