US reacts to Iranian president’s call for end to hostile approach

According to IRNA, Matthew Miller, in response to Pezeshkian’s statements, said on Tuesday local time that the United States judges the performance of the Iranian government, not their statements.

We definitely have extensive relations with the Iranian people and a large community of Iranians live in America, which we think is a very big event," the spokesperson replied but reiterated old anti-Iran rhetoric: “if they want to show brotherhood with America or other world countries, they should stop supporting terrorist groups and intensifying nuclear activities, prevent the transfer of missiles to Russia, and respect human rights”.

Miller reacted to a journalist's question about the words of the Iranian president that “we [Iranians] are not hostile toward the US, they should end their hostility toward us by showing their goodwill in practice, we are brothers”.

Pezeshkian also highlighted how the US imposed all sort of problems on Iran under the pretext of protecting Israel. "They established the Zionist regime in the region and armed it to the teeth, then they tell us that you should not have any weapons so that the Zionists can bomb us whenever they want."

The Iranian president made the comments during his first press conference ahead of his upcoming trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, where, he will “defend the rights of Iranians” who he said have always been “peace lovers” not “warmongers”.

In response to a question about the possibility of a meeting with his American counterpart, Pezeshkian said that they must first prove their brotherhood.

