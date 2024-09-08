Sep 8, 2024, 7:44 PM
80% of world population experiencing famine are from Palestine: UN rapporteur

80% of world population experiencing famine are from Palestine: UN rapporteur

Tehran, IRNA - Michael Fakhri, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, has said that by December, Palestinians in Gaza made up 80 percent of the people in the world experiencing famine or catastrophic hunger.  

In a report presented to the UN General Assembly this week, Fakhri stated that since the Israeli military aggression against Gaza began in early October, 2024, the flow of food, medicine, and other humanitarian supplies have been severely restricted.

The UN has accused the Tel Aviv regime of conducting a "starvation campaign" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, warning that the regime is weaponizing humanitarian aid to inflict harm on residents of the besieged area.

He further noted, "Never in post-war history had a population been made to go hungry so quickly and so completely as was the case for the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza."

