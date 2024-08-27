US worried about Iran's retaliation against Zionist regime

According to IRNA, John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator of the White House National Security Council, once again announced on Tuesday local time that the United States believes Iran is "positioned and ready" to attack Israel.

Kirby told Israel's Channel 12 that there were several messages sent to Iran to avoid any retaliation move. "Do not carry out this attack. There is no reason to start some kind of regional war."

The spokesman for the Joe Biden administration further said that it remains difficult to predict the possibility of an attack, but the White House takes Iran's statements seriously and is committed to defending Israel in case of an attack.

"We believe that they are still in a position and ready to attack if they want to," Kirby added.

Kirby and other US officials are constantly issuing statements about potential retaliatory strikes on Israeli targets over the regime violation of Iranian sovereignty.

Recently, the spokesman for the US Department of Defense also said that the Pentagon continues to assess that, there is a threat of attack by Iran and resistance groups against Israel.

The anxiety of the Israeli regime and its backers, especially the US is increasing day by day as Iran has pledged repeatedly to avenge the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Also Lebanon’s Hezbollah has warned of a harsh response to the regime in the near future over the recent assassination of its senior commander Fuad Shukr.

Iranian authorities and senior officials of the Axis of Resistance have announced that they would take revenge for the blood of these martyrs, without giving exact time and date.

