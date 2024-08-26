Global DPI Summit 2024 kicks off, Iran attending

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Mohammad Reza Farzin left for India’s Bangalore on Sunday to take part in DPI on Monday, emerging technologies, and to strengthen economic, monetary, and banking relations with the main members of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

Accompanied by a technical delegation, Farzin will consult with his counterparts on the sidelines of this summit to increase monetary and banking cooperation with economic partners of the Islamic Republic of Iran and strengthen economic diplomacy.

Bangalore is the capital of Karnataka, one of the most important and largest cities in India, home to more than 12 million people. Bangalore has also gained a reputation as an information technology hub in India in recent years.

According to the official website of the summit, the Global DPI Summit stands as a premier convening of stakeholders in the DPI ecosystem, bringing together representatives from across the globe.

Furthermore, the Global DPI Summit will serve as a catalyst for fostering strategic partnerships and collaborations.

By bringing together key stakeholders from the public sector, private industry, and civil society, the event will create a fertile ground for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and joint initiatives. These collaborations will be instrumental in accelerating the DPI implementation journeys of various countries, enabling them to harness the full potential of DPI for sustainable development and societal advancement.

