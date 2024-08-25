Iran juniors crowned champion at Asian Karate contests

According to IRNA’s Sunday report, the Asian Karate Championship was held in Manila, Philippines, from August 23 to 25 with the participation of 559 karatekas from 30 countries, when the Iranian junior teams succeeded in standing on the championship podium.

Iran's juniors were able to achieve 4 gold and 1 bronze medals in the boys' category and 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals in the girls' category.

In total, Iran's representatives won 10 gold, 4 silver, and 9 bronze medals on the Asian runner-up podium.

