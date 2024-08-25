Aug 25, 2024, 9:29 PM
Iran juniors crowned champion at Asian Karate contests

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's junior female and male teams managed to win 6 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals on the last day of the 2024 AKF Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships.

According to IRNA’s Sunday report, the Asian Karate Championship was held in Manila, Philippines, from August 23 to 25 with the participation of 559 karatekas from 30 countries, when the Iranian junior teams succeeded in standing on the championship podium.

Iran's juniors were able to achieve 4 gold and 1 bronze medals in the boys' category and 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals in the girls' category.

In total, Iran's representatives won 10 gold, 4 silver, and 9 bronze medals on the Asian runner-up podium.

